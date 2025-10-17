Dublin man on J1 visa in Texas dies following road incident

John Kirby was a business and marketing graduate from south Co Dublin. Photograph: LinkedIn

A Dublin man who was working in Texas while on a J1 visa has died following a road incident last Friday night.

John Kirby, who was in his early 20s, is understood to have been knocked down by a truck in Austin, Texas.

Mr Kirby was a business and marketing graduate. He suffered serious head injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital after the incident but died last Wednesday. The south county Dublin native had been in Texas with three Blackrock College schoolfriends.

Blackrock College Rugby Football Club (RFC) paid tribute in a social media post.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they are “aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.”

The director of Blackrock College RFC, Michael Hearty added his condolences saying it is with “deep sadness” that he shared the news of the passing.

Mr Hearty said that Mr Kirby was a “much-loved member” of the Blackrock College RFC family, and his loss has been felt “profoundly” across the club and all teams.

He continued: “I first met John in the summer of 2019 during preseason training. Immediately I was drawn to his infectious personality and big smile. He was charismatic, witty and very popular.

John Kirby. Photograph: Blackrock College RFC

“From the moment he pulled on the Rock jersey, he embodied everything our club stands for, commitment, friendship, and heart. He was a talented player, a dedicated team-mate, and above all, a guy who brought joy to everyone around him.”

The director explained that Mr Kirby had that “special kind of presence”.

“A big, infectious smile and a quick sense of humour that could lift the whole dressingroom. Whether it was during training on a horrible wet Tuesday night or over a pint in the clubhouse, he had a way of making people laugh and feel included. He was the sort of team-mate you were always happy to see walk through the door,” Mr Hearty noted.

“His kindness, and sense of fun left a mark on everyone who knew him. The word no, wasn’t in his vocabulary.”

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.