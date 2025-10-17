Prince Andrew stops using Duke of York title and honours ahead of publication of Giuffre book

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London in 2001. Prince Andrew’s supporters claim the photo is fake. Photograph: Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew is to stop using his remaining titles and honours, including the Duke of York, in the wake of the Epstein scandal, he has announced.

The latest development in the long-running controversy comes just days before the publication of a memoir by Andrew’s late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew said that in discussion with King Charles and his immediate and wider family, they decided “the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family”.

Andrew will remain a prince.

He said: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

The king’s brother will retain the dukedom, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament, but not use it.

He will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. – PA