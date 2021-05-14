Portobello Plaza closed for weekend to prevent ‘unacceptable behaviour’

The Portobello Plaza in south Dublin is being closed this weekend, with the Garda mounting an operation to enforce the closure, to prevent large crowds and revellers gathering there.

Dublin City Council last month launched a campaign urging people to stop gathering at the plaza to drink there as anti-social behaviour and littering had been an increasing problem, with many residents complaining to the council and Garda.

In recent weeks gardaí had stepped up patrols in the area and confiscated alcohol being consumed in public. However, Dublin City Council has now said the plaza would be closed this weekend, adding the decision would be reviewed next week.

Portobello Plaza is located in Dublin’s south inner city on the banks of the Grand Canal and has proven a popular gathering location since the pandemic resulted in pubs being closed.

Dublin City Council confirmed the closure of the plaza on Friday said it “regrets” the decision and urged people not to come to the plaza as a Garda operation would be in place to keep it closed and clear.

“Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable. Up to a thousand people have congregated in the area on recent weekends, without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions,” the council said.

“The associated anti-social behaviour is having a hugely detrimental effect on both the local community and the environment,” it added, explaining it had consulted with the Garda, public representatives and local residents.

The plaza was due to close early on Friday until next Monday morning, with the council saying “the situation will be reviewed next week”.

The council reminded the public it was illegal to drink alcohol under city council bye-laws, adding there would be increased Garda enforcement in Portobello this week and that “anyone found consuming alcohol outdoors in a public space may be fined”.