Tour de France: Kaden Groves wins stage 20 as Tadej Pogačar closes in on fourth title

Australia's Kaden Groves celebrates as he wins stage 20 of the Tour de France between Nantua and Pontarlier. Photograph: Marco Berorello/AFP via Getty Images

Australian Kaden Groves completed his set of grand tour stage wins when he prevailed on the Tour de France’s penultimate ride, avoiding a crash on slippery roads before powering to a solo triumph on the 184.2km journey from Nantua on Saturday.

Groves’s bike-handling skills were on display when he managed to stay up as Spain’s Ivan Romeo and France’s Romain Gregoire skidded out of control in front of him on a wet descent 21 kilometres from the finish.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider then attacked from a reduced breakaway bunch and never looked back in the remaining 17 kilometres, bursting into tears in a mix of disbelief and exhaustion after the line.

Groves, who gave his team their third victory in this year’s Tour after Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel also won, has seven Vuelta and two Giro d’Italia stage wins to his name.

Dutchman Frank van den Broek took second place, 54 seconds behind, with his compatriot Pascal Eenkhoorn third, five seconds further back.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar spent a quiet day in the main peloton and made another step towards a fourth Tour title as he retained his overall leader’s yellow jersey with a 4.24 advantage over Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard.

The final stage is a 132.3km ride from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, where the peloton will cycle up the famous Butte Montmartre three times before the final laps on the Champs-Elysees.

Ireland’s Ben Healy finished in 28th position, seven minutes and four seconds behind Groves, and he is ninth overall with one race left in this year’s competition.