Pope’s visit: Homeless to be moved out ‘only when necessary’

Emergency accommodation for homeless people outside Dublin is in place for the papal visit but will be used “only when absolutely necessary”, according to the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

The executive said it had sourced a large number of additional rooms ahead of the papal visit this weekend, when extra staff will be rostered to work.

It has previously confirmed that families who present as homeless seeking emergency accommodation during the visit of Pope Francis may be moved to commuter towns and would be transported to and from the city.

It now says contingency plans have been implemented in conjunction with the four Dublin local authorities and will operate for the duration of the papal visit.

These include increased staffing of its freephone number and ensuring existing hotel and B&B family bookings will not be “adversely affected”.

The executive said it had sourced additional units to cater for families who present as homeless in need of temporary emergency accommodation. This includes several units suitable for large families.

“We will endeavour in the first instance, to accommodate any families that newly present during the papal visit within the Dublin region,” it said.

“However, as part of our additional contingency measures, a certain number of spaces are located outside of the Dublin region. These will be utilised only when absolutely necessary.”

Street teams

It has also assigned a project co-ordinator for the duration of the visit to oversee contingency plans and said teams would be out on the streets of Dublin, engaging with people at risk of rough sleeping and working with them to access supports and shelter.

The executive said it had been aware for some time that securing emergency accommodation during the papal visit could be challenging and that additional resources and planning would be required.

“The [Dublin Region Homeless Executive] closely monitors the demand for emergency accommodation and have tried and tested contingency plans in place that provide additional bed capacity during exceptional/extreme events,” it added.

“Such plans were successfully activated during storms Ophelia and Emma, and more recently during the concerts in the Phoenix Park.”

A spokeswoman for the executive said no families have to date been moved out of the Dublin region ahead of the visit of Pope Francis.

“We don’t expect that to happen,” the spokeswoman said. “We are very well prepared.”