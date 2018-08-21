Rathcoole blaze largely extinguished as fire brigade to remain overnight

Fire services have taken control of a large blaze at a recycling centre at the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Co Dublin which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire, which saw towering flames and black smoke fill the sky above the business park near the N7, is largely extinguished and firefighters are currently pulling over and dampening down debris from the incident.

There are currently three fire engines, a water tanker, a turntable ladder and about 20 firefighters on site. Mobilisation officer Mario Lodola said the number of firefighters at the scene will be reduced as the evening goes on, but Dublin Fire Brigade will be maintaining a presence.

Fire services battle a large blaze at a recylcing centre at the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

“We’re going to have them there for probably the next 18 hours, they’ll be there overnight anyway” he said.

We've 6 fire engines, water tanker, foam tender, turntable ladder & senior officer at the recycling centre fire off the Naas Rd near Newcastle. If you live nearby close windows as a precaution #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/HlzeZ911Zg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

We're asking everyone down wind of the #GreenogueFire to close windows as a precaution and again we're asking drivers not to be distracted by the smoke plume on the N7 or @M50Dublin #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/hZKna1UEnt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

Fire services were originally called to the scene near the Naas Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday. It is understood that there were no injuries in the fire.

Photographs posted on the Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter account depicted a building engulfed in massive flames with plumes of black smoke covering the sky above.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted at about 5am that operations were continuing at the recycling centre to extinguish the fire and that a large smoke plume was visible from the Naas Road. “If you’re heading to work shortly, please don’t get distracted,” the post advised.

Mr Lodola has confirmed that the smoke, which had been affecting traffic and visibility on the N7, had since died down. “We would still encourage people in the locality, especially downwind of the fire, to stay indoors and keep their windows closed” he said.

Drivers passing downwind of the fire have also been advised to close their windows when passing the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted shortly before 7.30am that teams had suppressed the fire on the periphery while six units continued to battle the blaze. Breathing apparatus is being used by those fighting the fire, it added.

AA Roadwatch had warned commuters not to be distracted by the flames and smoke when passing the fire in the business park off the N7 at J4 Rathcoole and to “keep your eyes on the road”.

A spokeswoman for AA Roadwatch said the high flames had pushed most of the smoke up and away from the road. No further visibility warnings have been issued.