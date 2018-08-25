Two women arrested after €674,000 drug seizure in Dublin
Almost five kilos of heroin and crack cocaine were seized in a house search in Bluebell
Heroin of an estimated street value of €4,000 was seized in the first search. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí have arrested two women in Dublin in relation to a drug seizure worth an estimated €674,000.
Gardaí stopped a woman, aged in her 30s, driving on Friday evening and after a search of the vehicle, heroin of an estimated street value of €4,000 was seized.
She was arrested and is being questioned at Ballyfermot Garda Station.
In a follow-up search at a house in Bluebell, Dublin, gardaí seized 4.5 kilos of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as a small amount of prescription tablets.
A second woman was arrested at this house and is being questioned at Kevin Street Garda station.