Two women arrested after €674,000 drug seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two women in Dublin in relation to a drug seizure worth an estimated €674,000.

Gardaí stopped a woman, aged in her 30s, driving on Friday evening and after a search of the vehicle, heroin of an estimated street value of €4,000 was seized.

She was arrested and is being questioned at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

In a follow-up search at a house in Bluebell, Dublin, gardaí seized 4.5 kilos of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as a small amount of prescription tablets.

A second woman was arrested at this house and is being questioned at Kevin Street Garda station.