Pedestrian (70s) dies in road crash in Co Meath

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a bus in Co Meath.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Friday night on the R135 at Newtown Cross, The Ward near Ashbourne.

The man was treated for his injuries by emergency services but died at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the bus was unharmed.

The body of the man was taken to Navan Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the crash site and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and them to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.