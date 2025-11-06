Weather: Relatively mild temperatures expected in coming days

Mild autumnal conditions are expected in the days ahead. Photograph of Killeevan, Co Monaghan: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Weather conditions are set to turn “relatively mild” for the coming days and into next week, according to Met Éireann, with highs of 16 degrees forecast for Thursday.

Daytime highs of 15 degrees are forecast throughout the weekend, however, these milder temperatures will come alongside generally “changeable” conditions.

While Thursday will see a dull and misty start, with outbreaks of rain affecting counties on the western coast, it will be “drier and milder” across the eastern half of the country with some brighter spells.

Misty weather and some scattered rain may push eastward later in the day, though overall, highest temperatures are to reach between 11 and 16 degrees.

A mostly cloudy day is forecast for Friday. While it is set to be dry in many areas initially, persistent rain in the southwest will slowly spread towards the northeast throughout the day.

During the afternoon and evening, it will become mainly dry again, with some bright or sunny spells before a few scattered showers follow into Munster and possibly parts of south Connacht and south Leinster, Met Éireann said.

Conditions will remain mild on Friday, with highs of 12 to 15 degrees.

While some uncertainty in the forecast for Saturday remains, current indications suggest a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. These showers are most likely in the west and south of the country, where some could turn heavy.

Overall, the east of the country is set to benefit from “a lot of dry weather” amid highs of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday is set to be cloudy for a time with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading towards the east throughout the morning.

This will clear to brighter weather, however, with sunshine and scattered showers expected through the afternoon, amid highs of 11 to 15 degrees.

Unsettled weather is currently expected to continue into next week with showers or further spells of rain. However, it is set to remain “relatively mild”, the forecaster said.