Part of NCT tests suspended over safety fears with lifts

An element of the national car test to establish the road worthiness of vehicles has been suspended over safety fears.

The National Car Test Service (NCTS) said it had made the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across its network “with immediate effect” until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed.

In a statement, it said it was recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of lift that is used to elevate vehicles before inspection of the underbelly.

“Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated,” it said.

“All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal. The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use.

“Customers will incur no additional costs as part of this process. Our priority at this point and time is for the safety of our staff and our customer’s property. We do sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The North’s Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) ordered the suspension of most vehicle roadworthy tests on Monday after faults were discovered in lift equipment at MOT test centres.

Two reviews into how MOT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland had to be suspended, have been commissioned by SDLP Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon

The DVA chief executive Paul Duffy said he had not received sufficient assurances about the faults being repaired.

Cracks in lift machinery were first detected in November but the problem got worse this month forcing the suspension of the tests. Faults were found at 48 of 55 lifts at test centres across Northern Ireland.

Heavy goods vehicles will continue to be tested as they don’t require the use of lifts while taxis and four-year-old cars are being prioritised for tests.