One winner of €5,781,232 Lotto jackpot

One lucky ticket-holder has scooped Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot of €5,781,232.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin, the National Lottery has revealed.

The winning numbers were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34, and the bonus number was 42.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.

The cost of playing the National Lottery rose last month for the second time since the franchise was privatised three years ago.