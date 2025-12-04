Study of ‘forever chemical’ in European foods finds highest level in Irish cereals

A study by Pesticide Action Network found high concentrations of 'forever' chemical TFA in Irish cereals. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Research by a European NGO on a controversial “forever” chemical that builds up in the soil and in water systems has found particularly high levels in Irish cereals.

Studies have shown the chemical, trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), causes harm to reproduction and development in humans, according to Pesticide Action Network (Pan) Europe.

“The most contaminated food is a typical breakfast cereal,” the group said when publishing the report on Thursday.

“Average concentrations are 107 times higher than those in tap water,” it said. “The report shows our diet is a significant pathway of human exposure.”

The chemical is a breakdown product of PFAS pesticides, which contain manmade chemicals that are very slow to break down in the environment.

Studies show TFA accumulates in water and soils, where it is absorbed by plants, with some studies showing wheat may be particularly efficient at absorbing the chemical.

The study analysed 66 conventional cereal products purchased across 16 European countries, including breakfast cereals, popular sweets, pasta, croissants, wholemeal and refined bread, and flour.

It is the first study of its kind at the EU level, Pan said.

The highest level of TFA was found in Irish breakfast cereals, which had a level of 360µg/kg, followed by Belgian wholemeal bread (310), wheat flour produced in Germany (310), and in a French baguette (210).

In producing the report, the network worked with a range of NGOs including Friends of the Irish Environment.

“Ireland is particularly exposed to TFA pollution because the fluorinated herbicides that degrade into TFA are widely used here – on cereal fields, permanent grassland, silage production, sports pitches, school grounds, public parks and roadside verges,” the Irish group said in a statement.

“Once applied, these herbicides break down into TFA, which then persists indefinitely in water and soil.”

The chemical also makes its way into drinking water, the group said.

“Irish families should not be finding forever chemicals in their breakfast bowls.”

Pan, which receives funding from the European Union, called on regulators to immediately set a far more protective TFA safety limit and to ban all PFAS pesticides and other sources of TFA.

However, industry organisation CropLife Europe said all available risk assessments indicate there is no toxicological concern from TFA found in the environment under realistic conditions of exposure.

“We advocate for a harmonised, science-based evaluation of the available data on TFA, applying a risk-based approach rather than relying solely on hazard classification,” it said.

As no specific minimum residue level exists for TFAs in Europe, Pan said a default level of 10 should apply. The average level found in its study was 78.9.

Industry studies link TFA to reduced sperm quality, and adverse effects on the thyroid, liver and immune functions, it said.