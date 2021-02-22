One third of population not staying within 10km of home

People in every single county in Ireland are increasingly travelling further than 10km from their home, according to new data identifying “some relaxation” in adherence to Covid-19 restrictions.

The third Staying Local Indicator (SLI) report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published on Monday uses anonymised mobile phone data to measure people’s movements over a seven day period.

It has found that one third of the country’s population are not staying within 10km of their homes and the level of adherence to Covid-19 restrictions decreasing during February.

However, the large majority of the country continues to stay bunkered down - 66.7 per cent remained within the 10 km zone analysed between the weeks ending February 5th and February 12th.

“All counties showed SLI decreases...from 0.6 percentage points (Waterford) to 2.9 percent-age points (Roscommon), indicating some relaxation of mobility behaviour,” the CSO said.

The SLI data is a seven-day rolling average of travel patterns taken as the public is continually urged not to move around where possible in order to contain virus spread.

The largest decrease in mobility adherence for the latest week of data was Roscommon at 2.9 per cent.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local (79.7 per cent). While this is a relatively high rate of adherence, the CSO notes it reflects the urbanised nature of the capital and its relatively superior access to services compared to other counties.

“Dublin, with a high level of urbanisation, consistently shows the highest percentage of persons staying local, while Mayo and Roscommon, with low levels of urbanisation, have the lowest percentage of persons staying within 10km of home.”

The Staying Local Indicator (SLI) is based on analysis of anonymised, aggregated, mobile phone activity records, according to the CSO.

It says data from Three Ireland is collated from anonymised data sets at a macro scale, aggregated at Electoral Division and provided to the Department of Health. No personal data is provided or analysed.

“The outputs from this analysis provide important insights for decision makers and the public in the midst of the global pandemic,” it says.

Separately, data from Dublin City Council to February 15th, show traffic volumes in the capital remain relatively low.

While this data looks at volumes as opposed to distances travelled, it found that during January with Level 5 restrictions, traffic crossing the city’s canal cordon remained “at a consistent 55 per cent to 59 per cent” of pre-Covid volumes.

Cycling volumes held steady during December but have since decreased to the levels last seen in April.

Although bus passenger numbers grew to a sizeable 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the Level 3 measures in December, they have since fallen to about 23 per cent and remain static.