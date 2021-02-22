Man (30s) charged after €250,000 worth of cannabis plants seized
Gardaí seized 300 cannabis plants during search of a Co Monaghan home
During the course of the search a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €250,000 was discovered. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the seizure of 300 cannabis plants in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, during the search of a property over the weekend.
On Saturday morning gardaí searched a house and discovered the plants, which had an estimated street value of €250,000, pending further analysis.
One man was arrested following the drugs seizure and has now been charged. He is due to appear before Monaghan District Court on Monday morning.
A Garda spokeswoman said investigations in the case were “ongoing”.