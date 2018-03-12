Number of patients on hospital trolleys hits new high of 714

There are 714 patients on trolleys or on wards awaiting admission to a hospital bed on Monday - the highest number ever recorded.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 80 patients deemed to require admission by doctors waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

The emergency department taskforce, comprising the HSE and health sector unions, is meeting on Monday to consider the recent surge in overcrowding in hospital emergency departments

The INMO figures also show that there were 45 patients on trolleys or on wards at University Hospital Galway, 43 at Cork University Hospital and 40 at Tallaght Hospital.

Nurses said there were 15 children waiting on trolleys for admission to a bed, seven at Temple St Hospital and eight at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Under the HSE’s method of calculation, there were 534 patients on trolleys on Monday. However this system of calculation does not include patients who have been moved from emergency departments to wards while waiting for a hospital bed.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the HSE should put in place an immediate directive to hospitals to cease all elective or non-urgent admissions. She said the INMO had sought such a move on two occasions last week.

The nurses’ trade union is also seeking a declaration that the country’s hospitals were now “in complete crisis”.

It said that on every day last week the trolley numbers exceeded 600, creating a record weekly total of 3,112.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the conditions under which patients were being cared for were just “unsafe”.

She said hospitals were just “way too overcrowded, emergency departments and wards”.

The HSE was just looking for excuses, she continued; it had first attributed the overcrowding surge to the flu season and later then to the recent severe weather.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Billy Kelleher described the latest figures as “absolutely deplorable”.

“Last week was the worst week ever experienced for emergency department overcrowding. Today we are seeing the worst day ever. It’s truly shocking.”, he said.

“Not only are the figures themselves completely unacceptable, but the length of time that patients are being kept on trolleys is extremely worrying.

“I have heard reports of a 64 year old man having spent 109 hours on a trolley in Tallaght hospital; that’s over four and a half days. This is surely some breach of human rights?”

Mr Kelleher said the Minister for Health and the HSE had “completely failed people this winter”.

“It is now the middle of March and the situation is actually getting worse.”

“It is critical that the capacity review, published earlier this year, is acted on as a matter of urgency,” Mr Kelleher said.

“A population that is getting progressively older means that these problems are not likely to go away soon and the Minister must act without delay”.