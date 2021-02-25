Nphet says normal life ‘some way off’ and vaccination unlikely to fully halt Covid-19

Normal life in the country is still “someway off” and Covid-19 will remain in circulation for years to come, the State’s public health team has warned the Government in new correspondence.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has sent detailed advice to the Government on how to handle the next stage of the pandemic and has warned there is a need to address “long standing deficiencies” in the health sector as vaccination or herd immunity is unlikely to fully halt the virus.

A copy of the document, seen by The Irish Times, warns that the country’s health infrastructure is not fit for purpose and said reforms are needed in public health capacity.

The team also called for a new “widely distributed but co-ordinated testing regime” to be rolled out across the country, which could include a rapid testing system.

In terms of the new variants, the Nphet has also called for increased “whole-genome sequencing capacity to enable the comprehensive monitoring of variants of concern and to support outbreak management” as well as the development of a national wastewater surveillance programme.

Looking to the coming months and years, the public health experts said that “normal” life is likely “still someway off” and it will be “critical” that adequate mental health supports are in place.

“The long-term future epidemiology of this virus is unknown. Eliminating the virus or reaching herd immunity from vaccination alone is unlikely to be possible, it would require very high coverage in all adult age groups, not alone in Ireland but globally, and for the vaccine to be highly effective against transmission.

“The impact of variants is also unknown. This means that the virus is likely to continue to be in circulation in future years,” the document states.

“The severity of disease that it will cause and the requirements for ongoing vaccination will become known in time. As a country, and especially as a health service, there will need to be robust long- term planning for the ongoing management of this virus.

“More generally, there is a very real threat of future pandemics and it will be essential that lessons are learned from this pandemic and a process is put in place in the near term to ensure future preparedness.”

The team warned that “infrastructure, and in many cases the way we deliver care, including staffing frameworks and skill mix, are not fit for purpose as we continue to live with COVID-19 and as we prepare for the possibility of future pandemics.”

In terms of public health capacity, the Government has also been warned that public health professionals “have been to the forefront of managing the response to the pandemic” and “will be critical in the roll-out of the vaccination programme”.

“The pandemic has highlighted deficits in workforce capacity, IT infrastructure and overall service delivery, and it is clear that public health must be reformed and strengthened.”

To this end they said recruitment must now be accelerated for public health teams.

Overall the Nphet warned that the pandemic “has been characterised as a marathon and not a sprint. This requires sustainable responses that are capable of being maintained in the medium to long term while remaining flexible to adapt to the evolving status of the disease.”

The team also warned again of the higher risk associated with certain activities including “dining, drinking, exercising, singing or shouting.”

“While outdoor activities are safer, the risks are higher when there are large gatherings, limited social distancing, dense congregation, mixing among groups, and communal travelling to activities.”