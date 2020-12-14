Northern secretary to outline plans to mark centenary of North

The secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, is on Monday outlining plans to mark the North’s centenary.

The Government of Ireland Act on December 23rd, 1920, created the conditions for the partition of Ireland, with Northern Ireland coming into being on May 3rd, 1921.

In a virtually transmitted event on Monday with the British centre-right think tank Policy Exchange Mr Lewis is announcing a £3 million (€3.3 million) funding commitment for the anniversary.

Mr Lewis also is unveiling centenary branding called “Our Story in the Making: NI Beyond 100” as well as outlining further details about the centenary programme.

Earlier this year the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced that a special centenary forum had been formed to plan for the anniversary.

The first session of the forum which was chaired by senior Stormont civil servants took place by video conference in September.

It included a range of community representatives, with the Orange Order also involved.

The North’s five main parties were invited to participate but only the DUP, the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance did so.

The line taken by Sinn Féin and the SDLP was that there was “nothing to celebrate about partition”.

Last month, the British government also launched the Shared History Fund, providing £1 million to support the engagement of a wide range of arts, heritage, voluntary, community and other non-profit organisations with the history of the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Advisory panel

An historical advisory panel, according to the Northern Ireland Office, also is advising the forum and the British government “on the historical facts of the period as well as seeking to encourage and support a deeper public awareness of the history of the centenary”.

Some of the ideas mooted for the centenary include the striking of a special commemorative coin and the holding of seminars where the focus would be on reflection and reconciliation.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s launch of the programme, Mr Lewis said: “We will use this opportunity to hear untold stories, to promote Northern Ireland on the world stage and to celebrate its people, culture, traditions and enterprise; and its vital contribution to the United Kingdom.

“This past year has not been easy but I believe we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. As we look forward to 2021, the government is planning an exciting programme to promote Northern Ireland’s potential across the UK, and also internationally,” he added.

“Next year is the time to shine a light on what makes Northern Ireland so special, and to look forward to a bright future,” said Mr Lewis.