Family breaks four world records to raise money for Goal

A Co Kerry family broke four world records on Saturday to raise money for aid agency Goal.

The Hickson family from Annascaul achieved their records by undertaking sporting activities over a mile on Saturday to promote the annual Goal Mile, which due to Covid-19 is taking place virtually this year.

This brings to 20 the number of world records set in the last six years by the family. The new records have to be authenticated by the Guinness Book of Records. The records were achieved at An Riocht running Track in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Sandra Hickson (40), a psychiatric nurse in Cork, completed the fastest mile carrying a 40lb pack in eight minutes and five seconds.

Her partner, Nathan Missin (34), achieved the fastest mile carrying a 60lb pack in six minutes and 54 seconds. Mr Missin also achieved the fastest mile carrying a 100lb pack in seven minutes and 29 seconds.

Jason Hickson (28) and Mr Missin did the fastest mile with a 50kg person on a stretcher in 10 minutes and 52 seconds.

Last year, Goal Mile events were held at 170 locations around Ireland attracting approximately 50,000 people over the days of Christmas.

Family spokesman Eamonn Hickson said: “We are absolutely over the moon that we have broken four new world records. Our motivation for our latest efforts was to support the incredible work that Goal is doing all over the world. It was a tough few months training, but it was worth it.”

Goal chief executive Siobhan Walsh said the charity was “absolutely inspired” by the Hickson family. “The countless hours invested by the whole family to achieve the record-breaking results is just extraordinary,” she said.

“The Hicksons are a symbol of hope in a year that has been extremely challenging for people here at home and for our staff who have been working tirelessly to support millions of the most vulnerable families.”