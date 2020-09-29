North’s pubs to close at 11pm from midnight on Wednesday

A new pub closing time of 11 pm in Northern Ireland was announced in the Northern Assembly by First Minister Arlene Foster on Tuesday morning.

The 11 pm curfew for Northern Ireland bars, hotels, restaurants and cafes and guesthouse bars comes into effect from midnight on Wednesday night.

No alcohol or food will be served after 10.30pm, said Ms Foster, allowing customers 30 minutes drinking and eating up time.

There had been concern in the Northern hospitality sector that the changed closing time to help deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases might be brought in line with the 10 pm shutdown imposed in Britain.

There was an additional worry that in Border areas a 10pm closing time would give an advantage to pubs in the South where bars and restaurants close at 11.30pm.

Ms Foster told the Assembly the Executive decided on last orders of 10.30pm and closing time of 11pm.

She said the decision was taken in the context in the rise of the incidence of cases of coronavirus. She referred to how in the past seven days there were 1,513 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North taking the total to 10,949, and how the death toll now stood at 578.

She also referred to how there are now 51 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with six of them being treated in intensive care units.

‘Proportionate approach’

Ms Foster cited these statistics ahead of the latest daily figures issued by the Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon. These showed that there were 320 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, taking the total to 11,269. There were no additional deaths.

In addition the department reported there were now 59 patients with coronavirus in Northern Ireland hospitals, with eight of them being treated in intensive care units.

In the Assembly Ms Foster said the Covid-19 restrictions in the North were a “necessary and proportionate approach to address the increase in the number of Covid cases that we have witnessed since early July”.

“The intention behind the early closing time is that socialising later in the evening is considered to increase the risk of the virus spreading because people adhere to the rules less strictly after consuming alcohol and in venues where they are used to mixing freely,” she said.

“There can be no exceptions to this, so weddings and other important social events will also be required to comply,” added Ms Foster.

The chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill said he welcomed that the earlier curfew time of 10 pm applying in Britain was rejected by Executive Ministers, but intimated the changed time would damage business.

“We respect that health has to come first, but this curfew and other restrictions must be kept under continuous review,” he said.

“The sector is going to lose hours, it’s losing staff and it has lost live music and needs to be given a fighting chance. A curfew is not ideal, but we in the hospitality sector will do all we can to make this work, which hopefully will be only a temporary measure.”