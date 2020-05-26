North reports no new Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

The North’s Department of Health in its latest bulletin on Tuesday afternoon has reported no new deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Going back to March 18th this is the first time the department was able to make such a report in its daily bulletin about the virus.

So far, according to the department’s figures, 514 people have died in Northern Ireland with the coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

The department also reported on Tuesday that 28 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 4,637. A total of 47,529 people have been tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, the North’s Minister for Finance Conor Murphy has warned that a number of Stormont departments could run out of money in the coming months due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Murphy told the Northern Assembly on Tuesday that five unspecified departments could be left without cash by the end of July.

This was because of extra spending to meet coronavirus spending commitments, said the Minister.

An additional £1.2 billion in funding has been provided to help deal with the virus but still the cash reserves of a number of departments are fast depleting, said Mr Murphy.

“Out analysis suggests that at least five departments may run out of cash before the 31st of July 2020,” he said.

Mr Murphy said one department could run out of money as early as July 19th.

He made his comments when introducing a technical mechanism in the Assembly authorising continued Executive spending.

The Minister also said that the plan for Brexit to be completed by the end of this year would pose extra financial challenges for the Executive.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Murphy told the BBC that Northern Ireland faced into a recession when the pandemic is addressed.

“What we have to take into account is the impact of Brexit – that was something that was always going to be very economically challenging for us,” he said.

“We recognise there are a number of very serious challenges ahead, challenges that will last for some time, and what we want to do is try to support business to meet those challenges.

“We recognise inevitably businesses will suffer and jobs may go, but we’re obviously trying to mitigate against that as best we possibly can.”

The Minister added: “The Executive, when it reformed in January, was going to face a very challenging time politically, economically, in terms of support for public services because of the years of austerity budgets, but that’s all been greatly increased because of the situation we are facing at the moment.”

Mr Murphy also referred to how some departments were not spending their allocations due to the lockdown, particularly on capital projects, and how this could lead to reallocating money between departments.