Nine flamingo chicks born at Dublin Zoo... and more on the way
One of the chicks which hatched in Dublin Zoo.
Nine flamingos chicks have been born at Dublin Zoo.
The Chilean flamingo chicks hatched after a 30-day incubation and now join the 86-strong flock at the zoo.
With a number of eggs still in the nest, keepers are eagerly awaiting several more hatchlings in the coming weeks, the zoo said in a statement.
The Chilean Flamingo stands over a metre tall with a wingspan of up to 100cm. At birth, the chicks have a grey and white plumage which they lose gradually over a two- or three-year period, when their pink feathers begin to show.
