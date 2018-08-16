Nine flamingo chicks born at Dublin Zoo... and more on the way

Nine flamingos chicks have been born at Dublin Zoo.

The Chilean flamingo chicks hatched after a 30-day incubation and now join the 86-strong flock at the zoo.

With a number of eggs still in the nest, keepers are eagerly awaiting several more hatchlings in the coming weeks, the zoo said in a statement.

The Chilean Flamingo stands over a metre tall with a wingspan of up to 100cm. At birth, the chicks have a grey and white plumage which they lose gradually over a two- or three-year period, when their pink feathers begin to show.

Anyway, here are some really cute pictures: