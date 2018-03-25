Mystery Lotto millionaire after winning ticket sold in Crosshaven

Mystery continues to surround the identity of Ireland’s latest Lotto millionaire after a punter or punters scooped more than €5 million after buying a ticket in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

The lucky winner of €5.685 million bought the ticket in Lynch’s Centra in the heart of the Cork Harbour village. Shop owner Bernard Lynch was hopeful that the winner might prove to be local.

“We’ve no indication who the winner is yet, but I’ve no doubt it will become more apparent over the next few days, if not over the next few hours – hopefully somebody locally has won it.

“It’s obviously generated great excitement in Crosshaven and at the moment everyone is just wondering who it might be – so it’s fantastic for Crosshaven to have all this publicity.

All the sweeter

“If the winner would turn out to be someone local – one of our neighbours or friends or regular customers, then it’ll be all the sweeter, but whoever it is, we wish them well.

“Apart from being fantastic for Crosshaven, it’s also great for the shop, which is a well-known store for local artisan food, but it’s nice to get a bit of recognition for something like the Lotto as well.

“It’s not the first time we sold a Lotto winner, but it is the first time we sold one of this value – we did have a €500,000 winner some years ago but we’ve never had a winner of this value.”

Mr Lynch, who is currently holidaying with family in Lanzarote, said he planned to hold a celebration for staff at the shop next week to mark selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The jackpot-winning numbers were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35 and 40, with the bonus number being 36, while one other lucky player, who matched five numbers as well as the bonus number, scooped €115,649.

Meanwhile, a Dublin store, Chapter & Verse on Lower Leeson Street, was also celebrating after selling a match five plus bonus ticket, earning the lucky player a cool €115,649.