Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle: live reaction to day two of the exams

Leaving Cert: Engineering (9.30-12.30pm) and English paper 2 (2-5.20pm)

Junior Cycle: Irish (9.30-11.30am) and geography (1.30-3.30pm)

Last-minute Leaving Cert tips : what to know ahead of Englsh paper 2

First look: Leaving Cert engineering papers

We’ll have reaction to this morning’s Leaving Cert engineering exam shortly. In the meantime, the exam papers are below:

Leaving Cert engineering, higher level

Leaving Cert engineering, ordinary level

First look: Junior Cycle Irish exams

We’ll have reaction from the Junior Cycle Irish exams shortly. In the meantime, you can scroll through the papers themselves, below:

Junior Cycle Irish - higher level

Junior Cycle Irish - ordinary level

Junior Cycle Irish - T1 (for gaelcholáistí or Irish-medium schools) higher level

Junior Cycle students ahead of the exams. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Junior Cycle ‘short storygate’ controversy rumbles on

We reported yesterday on the fact that many students felt blindsided by the appearance of a question on short stories in the English paper.

We heard stories of some students leaving the question blank or leaving exam halls upset.

Many students told their parents they had never studied any short stories during their three years of the Junior Cycle.

We checked and, yes, short stories do form part of the Junior Cycle English curriculum - but it is the first time a question on them has appeared since these exams began.

The curriculum states that first, second and third year should include a “number of short stories”.

Many teachers, however, feel they are under huge pressure to teach the full curriculum and do not have time to teacher short stories.

Others say the only way to teach them is to “surface teach” the curriculum, rather than studying some texts in greater depth.

Either way, it seems students have been the real casualties. If it is any consolation, the question was worth just 15 out of 180 marks, or 8 per cent. State examiners may adjust the marking scheme, depending on how big an issue it is in the written scripts.

Leaving Cert students prepare to start their exams. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Our Leaving Cert stat of the day: 578

That’s the number of students sitting the first ever Ukrainian exam this year.

It’s one of 16 “non-curricular language” exams available to candidates. These are subjects which aren’t on the curriculum but which students may study themselves.

Since you didn’t ask, the next most popular non-curricular minority language subjects are Romanian (478 candidates), Croatian (121), Latvian (114) and Hungarian (63).

Arthur Mathews created the seminal comedies Father Ted and Big Train. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónail

‘I missed the deadline for art colleges .. That was very shoddy on my part’

Looking for college advice? Maybe Arthur Mathews, co-creator of Fr Ted, shouldn’t be your first port of call.

“I should have given a lot more thought to what I planned to do after school. I even managed to miss the deadline for applications to art colleges such as NCAD (National College of Art and Design) and Dún Laoghaire Art College. That was very shoddy on my part,” he says.

He’s also refreshingly candid about his Leaving Cert performance:

“I did better in some subjects than I deserved – I think these were science and biology..." he says.

You can read the full Q&A here.