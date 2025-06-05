Athlete who died shortly after finishing Cork marathon ‘led with open arms’, says father

Ellen Cassidy (24) became ill just after completing the Cork City Marathon last Sunday.

A woman who died not long after reaching the finish line at the Cork City Marathon was generous with her “attention, energy, love and affection”, her requiem Mass has heard.

Ellen Cassidy (24), of Carhoo, Old Mallow Road, Co Cork, became ill just after completing the race last Sunday. She died shortly afterwards in Cork University Hospital.

Ms Cassidy’s father, Tom Cassidy, told mourners at the Church of the Annunciation in Blackpool that his daughter acquired pockets of friends wherever she went.

He said Ellen’s wake in the family home lasted for nine hours, with friends arriving in large numbers to share their memories.

Ellen “didn’t lead with elbows, she led with open arms”, he said. “That made her stand out. That made her special. That made everyone that came in contact with her feel special.”

Mr Cassidy said that he and his wife Vi, had found their daughter’s diary in the days after her death. He said an entry on her 20th birthday summed up her approach to life.

“The entry for March 11th, 2021, her 20th birthday, reads: ‘I am not a child anymore ... step out of your comfort zone. Don’t follow the crowd. You never know the person you could be if you don’t step up. You will never know what life will throw at you, but you must embrace it. Make choices and decisions – but don’t look back. Follow your gut. Small things make a huge difference’.”

Mr Cassidy said his daughter achieved so much in the fields of music, sport, academia and in her personal life. He asked that her friends continue to call to the family home as they embark on the long and painful road to “some sort of normality”.

Canon John O’Donovan noted that Ms Cassidy had written in her diary that she wanted her family to be happy. She had achieved a lot in her life, but her greatest legacy was the love she had for her family and friends, he added.

Offertory gifts included a medal Ellen received when she completed the Milan marathon, swimming hats, sheet music and her music book, a seashell representing her favourite place (Alvor in Portugal) and a heart symbolising friendship.

Ms Cassidy is survived by her parents, her siblings Mary and Charlie, her boyfriend Rob, her grandparents Joan, Billy and Tom, her extended family and her many friends.