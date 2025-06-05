Carl O’Brien: ‘Students buoyed by positive to start to State exams 2025’

Leaving Cert students Luke Kelly, Jake Molloy, Oisin Fennelly and Scott Ornsby at Ardscoil Ris, Griffith Avenue, Dublin following the English paper 2 on Thursday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

So, it’s day two and done. For many students, the first 48 hours of the Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams have been nerve-racking, energy-sapping and emotionally draining.

Yet, candidates have also been getting into their stride, honing their exam technique and learning to pace themselves.

The generally positive reaction to Leaving Cert English papers one and paper two has certainly helped, buoyed by the much-predicted appearance of Eavan Boland.

If your student is still struggling, our guidance counsellor Brian Mooney has solid advice on how to approach the papers: take time to review then initially and leaving time and space to review answers.

READ MORE

Anxiety

Exam anxiety can still be a factor for some students: bursts of panic, feeling sick, stomach turning to jelly, stage fright.

My colleague Peter McGuire has spoken to experts in the field. We were stuck by this comment.

“Testing is not a natural state – it is an artificial condition that we have created that has negative impacts on many people’s mental health,” says Dr Jennifer Symonds, associate professor of education at UCD school of education.

His article has plenty of tips to help address exam anxiety such as ‘diaphragmatic’ breathing’, keeping smartphones at bay and avoiding marathon study sessions.

Marathons

Speaking of which, my colleague Cian O’Connell has documented the rise of “extreme study” online, such as 5am starts and 12-hour sessions. It’s fair to say that none of the expert we spoke to recommended it.

Friday, at least, gives students a chance to relax, breathe out and take stock.

As Brian Mooney says in his advice for parents, some young people taking the Leaving Cert can mistakenly believe their standing in their parents’ eyes is dependent on their success in the exam.

“Ensure your son or daughter is clear that your love for them is in no way dependent on how they perform,” he says. “This affirmation is one of the greatest gifts you can give them during the exams.”

Tomorrow:

Leaving Cert: geography (9.30-12 midday), maths paper one (2-4.30pm)

Junior Cycle: history (9.30-11.30am), maths (1.30-3.30pm)

How are we doing?

If you are a parent/ guardian of a Leaving Cert student, we’d love to hear from you.

Maybe you have a personal story to share, have a burning question or want to comment on the exams, CAO and further education applications process.

Please click the link below to send us your questions or feedback:

https://www.research.net/r/LeavingCert