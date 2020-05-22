Motorists caught at double the speed limit on ‘Slow Down Day’

Gardaí have clocked more then 300 motorists, some of them travelling at almost twice the speed limit, as part of the National Slow Down Day campaign.

Just a few hours into the 24-hour campaign gardaí spotted a driver travelling at 90km/h in a 50 km/h zone near, Porthall, in Ballindrait, Co Donegal.

By midday gardaí had checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles and found 349 travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Many vehicles breaking the limits were travelling at speeds of more than 120km/h, and some heavy goods vehicles were detected breaking the relevant limits while towing trailers .

The Garda operation for National Slow Down Day entails high-visibility enforcement using marked Garda cars and marked speed detection vans in 1,322 speed enforcement zones, across the road network.

Among the speeds detected by gardaí were:

* 99km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

* 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 at Clongawny, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

* 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

* 124km/h in a 80km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

* 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 at Kilmurry North, Kilmacanoge, Co Wicklow.

* 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Clonmoney North, Bunratty, Co Clare.

* 101km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Katherine Tynan Road in Dublin 24.

* 101km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Navan Road, in Dublin 15.

* 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N17 at Carrowclare, Lavagh, Co Sligo.

* 92km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R147 at Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Two heavy goods, or long vehicles towing trailers were also discovered travelling in excess of the 80km/h applicable to such vehicles.

They were travelling at :

* 91km/h on the N2 Carrickagarvan in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

* 90km/h on the N21 Ballyegan in Ballymacelligott, Co Kerry.

On National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.

Drivers travelling at speeds significantly in excess of the speed limit may face serious charges including dangerous driving for which they face court appearances.

Gardaí said it plans to issue another update at 4.30pm.