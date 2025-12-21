Liverpool fear Alexander Isak sustained significant injury at Tottenham

Liverpool fear their record signing Alexander Isak has sustained a significant injury and is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The league champions are waiting on the results of an MRI scan after the £125 million man was injured against Tottenham in the Premier League clash on Saturday night. The 26-year-old sustained the problem in scoring the opener against Spurs – his second league goal of an already injury-hit debut season – in the 2-1 win after defender Micky van de Ven slid across and caught his leg as the striker planted it on the turf.

Isak, who had been on for only 11 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute, left the pitch looking in considerable distress. Many of the Liverpool staff were puzzled as to why the challenge did not merit a further look from the video assistant referee during a match in which Tottenham had two other players sent off.

Immediately after the game, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot referred to the injury as “not a good thing”.

“If a player doesn’t even try to come back, that is usually not a good thing but I cannot say anything more than that,” he said. “That is just gut feeling and nothing medical ... let’s not be too negative yet. We don’t know yet. Let’s hope he is back with us soon.”

Slot will face the media again on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool’s home game with Wolves on Saturday.

It has been a frustrating season for the Sweden international after his protracted summer move from Newcastle, with the striker having no preseason and then a troublesome groin injury punctuating his campaign. He scored against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and against West Ham in the Premier League but he has found it difficult in an evolving side. Ironically, the link-up between Florian Wirtz and Isak – which set up the goal against Tottenham – looked to have kick-started his Liverpool career before the crushing blow of the injury.

Isak’s likely extended absence stretches Liverpool’s forward options with Mohamed Salah now at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not ready to return from a muscle injury until early in the new year.

It leaves Slot with just Hugo Ekitiké, who has five goals in his past four games, and the little-used Federico Chiesa as his only senior forwards. The academy graduate Jayden Danns is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury and could be an option in the new year.

Liverpool are hoping to bring in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £65 million deal, with the in-form wide man having reportedly agreed personal terms over a January move. Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on the Ghana international but he is believed to favour a move to Anfield. – Guardian