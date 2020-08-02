Motorcylist dies in Co Wexford crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin, Co Wexford earlier on Sunday.

The single-vehicle incident happened at about 7.15am, and the victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital for a postmortem.

The road was closed for a time for investigation but has since reopened.

Gardaí at Gorey are appealing for any witnesses and for any relevant camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.