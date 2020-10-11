Motorcyclist (30s) dies after road collision in Co Westmeath

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a road collision in Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the incident on the R400 at Gainstown shortly after 5pm.

It is understood the motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch. The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Garda forensic collision investigators were examining the site on Sunday evening, and local traffic diversions are in place.

The man’s body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital where arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The local Coroner is due to be notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.