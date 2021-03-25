More than 700,000 get first Covid-19 vaccine jab in Northern Ireland

More than 700,000 people in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, the North’s health department reported on Thursday.

The department reported that, so far, 703,334 have got their first jab of vaccine with 104,907 having got their second dose.

The department says it is on target to have vaccinated the entire Northern Ireland adult population of 1.4 million people by July.

For the second day in succession the department, in its daily afternoon bulletin, reported no coronavirus deaths, leaving the death total at 2,107.

There were 183 new confirmed cases of the virus, taking the total to 116,515.

Hospital bed occupancy is now at 100 per cent. There are 153 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 14 in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.