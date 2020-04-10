Mixed forecast as sunshine to be replaced by rain on Easter Sunday

Good Friday will see the best of the Easter bank holiday weekend weather with high temperatures of 20 degrees.

The sunny south-east will see the best of the temperatures which will peak in the afternoon.

It will get progressively warmer from west to east and Dublin will see very pleasant highs of 18 degrees.

The anticipated warm weather has prompted a crackdown by gardaí who fear that it will cause people to stray beyond the two kilometre radius of home which the Government has deemed as necessary to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Saturday will be another very warm and pleasant days with highs of 14 to 19 degrees. The best weather will again be in the east of the country.

There will be a considerable change in the weather on Easter Sunday for the worse. It will be notably colder and wetter than of late with heavy rain in the western half of the country.

It will be unseasonably cold on Sunday night with temperatures dropping to zero in the north of the country in a cold north-easterly air flow.

Easter Monday will be a cooler day again though it will be dry. It will be mainly dry with sunny periods.

The forecast for next week looks like the temperature will stay mainly dry with sunny spells and temperatures will between 10 and 12 degrees.

It has been very dry lately after a wet spring. To date this month a very small amount of rain has fallen with most places getting less than 40 per cent of the expected amount for the year.

To date the Phoenix Park weather station has received just 2.7mm of rain in 10 days.