Met Éireann denies ‘amputating’ Northern Ireland from its weather maps

Met Éireann has said it is looking at ways of including weather warnings north of the Border following criticisms that it is taking a partitionist approach to forecasting.

This week Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow, but only for the 26 counties of the Republic.

This prompted, and not for the first time, complaints from Sinn Féin that it was ignoring the weather in Northern Ireland.

Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile pointed out that “weather knows no borders; neither should strategies that are meant to be about communicating the very real dangers posed by emergency weather situations”.

He suggested Met Éireann had “ amputated” Northern Ireland from maps.

Met Éireann responded by stating that it forecasts for the whole of Ireland on its website.

However, it pointed out that weather warnings can only apply to the jurisdiction covered by Met Éireann “in line with best practice”.

In a statement it added: “The UK Met office issue the warnings for Northern Ireland. Warnings are essential to advise people of forecasted severe weather, help protect life and property and as such need to be issued with a single authoritative voice.

“Met Éireann is however looking at ways that it could incorporate the warnings issued by the UK Met Office in displays in the future.”