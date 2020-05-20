Meat Industry Ireland says Covid-19 spread ‘a huge learning curve’

A spokesman for Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said that meat plants will continue to work with the HSE and local control teams to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a huge learning curve,” Cormac Healy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“I fully understand concerns at the unfortunate number of clusters,” he said. Mr Healy added that where clusters have occurred the HSE has been engaged in “several of those facilities” and full site screenings have been carried out.

The sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases related to outbreaks in meat processing plants in the past week was described as “concerning” by Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, on Tuesday.

The number of cases in meat plants has increased by more than 300 to 828, according to latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There are now 16 clusters – defined as two or more cases – across meat processing plants. The issue will be discussed at a meeting of NPHET on Friday.

Mr Healy pointed out that of the 56 meat plants in the country working under approval from the Department of Agriculture, a significant number had zero cases.

“The measures employed are working.”

On the issue of controls within the industry, Mr Healy said such controls had been put in place from the early days of the virus.

“Meat Industry Ireland introduced measures well before the government protocols. We put together our own based on knowledge of best practice.”

A “significant suite” of measures are in place, he said, and they are constantly being augmented.

When asked about the problem of meat industry workers living in shared accommodation and if plans were being made to provide alternatives where staff could self isolate, Mr Healy said that accommodation was shared across many industries.

The work force of Meat Industry Ireland was largely Irish and European with fewer than 20 per cent working in the country under the permit system.

The ruled apply equally to everyone whether they share accommodation or not, he said.