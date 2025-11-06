Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies aged 24

The Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, the team announced on Thursday.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the team said in a statement.

A cause of death has not been released.

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, paid tribute to his client. “I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” Perzley wrote in a statement.

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time.”

Marshawn Kneeland celebrates recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cowboys selected Kneeland out of Western Michigan in the second-round of the 2024 draft. His mother, Wendy, died shortly before he was drafted.

“It was definitely tough,” Kneeland said of his mother’s death. “I just managed it. She helped me a lot in my younger years getting into football. I always had the dream. I always told her, ‘I’m going to the NFL’ and I made it.”

Kneeland played in 11 games in his rookie season and had played a more prominent role in 2025. On Monday, he scored his first career touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone during the Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the NFL said. “We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

The Cowboys have suffered the death of players during a season before. In 2012, linebacker Jerry Brown was killed in a car crash in which his team-mate Josh Brent had been driving. – Guardian