May Bank Holiday: Weather to reach high-point with 19 degrees on Monday

Showers and some sunny spells are forecast for the May Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures due to rise to 19 degrees on Monday.

Showery outbreaks of rain covering the eastern half of the country will shift away eastwards on Thursday morning and sunny spells and isolated showers in western parts will extend to all areas.

Temperatures will range between nine degrees in the northeast to 13 degrees in the southwest and winds will be mainly moderate.

It will become mainly dry on Thursday night as showers die away and temperatures will fall to between three and five degrees with light to moderate northwest to west winds.

Friday will have sunny spells and frequent showers with temperatures between nine and 13 degrees once again in a light to moderate wind.

Friday night will become mostly dry again as showers die out and winds fall light. There’s a risk of a grass frost as temperatures fall to between one and three degrees.

Saturday will be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures ranging between 13 to 15 degrees with light variable breezes.

Cloud will increase throughout the day and overnight sees a chance of rain on southern coasts. Winds remain light and variable through the night with temperatures falling between two and five degrees.

Sunday is expected to be dry with sunshine but there is some uncertainty as the track of an area of low pressure and its associated weather fronts, remains unclear at this point.

Temperatures are expected to start to rise from Sunday with up to 17 degrees expected in the west of the country.

Monday looks dry and sunny with light easterly winds and temperatures ranging between about 14 degrees in the east, and up to 19 degrees in the west. Temperatures will fall as low as three degrees overnight under clear skies.

Tuesday looks set to be another dry and sunny day with light easterly winds and temperatures higher than typical for this time of year.