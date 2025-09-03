Garda charged with sexual assault and coercive control against his former partner

The charges against the garda include two counts of sexual assault. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A member of An Garda Síochána came before Gorey District Court, Co Wexford, on Wednesday in relation to charges of coercive control and sexual assault against his former partner.

The garda, who has been formally suspended from duty, has also been charged with damage to the victim’s mobile phone in August, 2019.

He has been charged on two counts of sexual assault in November, 2019 and February, 2020, as well as conceive control on dates unknown between March, 2019 and September, 2021. One charge of assault is dated November, 2019.

The accused, who had appeared before a previous sitting of Gorey District Court, had been remanded on bail to await the book of evidence.

Ms Lana Doherty, solicitor for the accused, told the previous sitting that the accused has had no contact with the defendant since the incident was reported. There has been no issues with this for more than 18 months, she said.

The accused had been placed on restricted duties when the complaint was made before being suspended on June 18th this year.

When the case came back before court, Sergeant Stephen Ennis asked for an adjournment as the book of evidence was not yet available.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail, to sign on at a Garda station of his choosing.

The matter was adjourned back to Gorey District Court on October 2nd to allow service of the book of evidence.