Man late for flight at Dublin attempted to flag down Ryanair plane

A man who was late for a flight at Dublin Airport ran out of the departures area and attempt to flag down his departing aircraft before being arrested.

The man, along with a female passenger, was late for a Thursday morning flight to Amerstdam and arrived at the boarding gate after it had closed, Dublin Airport said.

The incident took place at about 7am when he became agitated and broke through a door leading to the tarmac before trying to flag down the aircraft.

Moments earlier he’d been inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane. He somehow made it out to the Ryanair aircraft which was taxiing. When police arrived there was a scuffle and he was pinned to the tarmac. 2/... @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/mzEbD6fHyw — Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018

“He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down,” an airport spokesman said.

“He was initially restrained by Ryanair staff on the apron and airport police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him.”

Dublin Airport said he was taken to the airport police station and will be handed over to the gardaí.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of an incident at Dublin Airport. They said a man in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda station.