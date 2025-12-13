Ireland

Man (60s) dies following road crash in Monaghan

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident that happened on Saturday morning

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man in his 60s died following a road collision in Monaghan. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
A man in his 60s has died following a road-traffic collision in Co Monaghan on Saturday morning. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Old Cross Square, Monaghan town.

Shortly after 10.15am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner was notified and the man’s body has since been removed to Monaghan mortuary, where a postmortem examination will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were traveling in the area of Old Cross Square between 10am and 10:30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

