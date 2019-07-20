Man killed in road traffic incident in Co Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal collision in Co Cork today which claimed the life of a motorcyclist in his 70s when his vehicle collided with a car on the main Cork-Waterford road.

The collision happened at Lisacrue just on the eastern side of Killeagh village on the N25 when the motorcyclist was in collision with a car driven by an elderly woman at around 6.30pm

The emergency services were alerted but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a post-mortem on Sunday.

Gardaí have not yet named the man and will not release his name until all next of kin are notified but it’s understood that he is a man in his 70s from Douglas in Cork city.

The elderly motorists, a woman in his early 80s and her passenger, a man in her early 80s were not seriously hurt in the crash but were also removed to CUH as a precautionary measure.

Gardai from Midleton have closed the road and it will remain closed overnight with diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene of the collision.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling on the N25 around 6.30pm and witnessed the collision to contact them at Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550.

Third fatality

The fatality is the third involving motorcyclists in Cork in just six days and follows the deaths of two motorcyclists in the Mallow Garda District last Sunday and again on Thursday.

Father of four, Alan O’Sullivan from Dromahane was killed when his motorbike collided with a ditch at Kilpedder South on the main Bweeng to Dromahane Road, the R619 last Sunday afternoon.

Mr O’Sullivan was found on the roadside near his motorbike by a passing motorist and the emergency services were alerted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

And on Thursday evening Craig Murphy (19) from Buttevant was fatally injured when his motorcycle was in collision with a car driven by an elderly man at Knockane, Ballyclough also near Mallow.

The collision happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday evening and Mr Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The driver of the car involved in the collision, an elderly man in his 70s from the local area, was uninjured but was badly shaken after the crash which led to the road being closed for several hours.