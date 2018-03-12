Man in his 40s dies in workplace incident in Co Cork

A man in his 40s has died in Co Cork after a workplace incident on Monday morning.

It is understood that the man was fatally injured when some pallets fell on him while working at an Irish Distillers depot in Dungourney outside Midleton in east Cork.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have begun separate investigations.

Irish Distillers confirmed the tragedy in a statement in which it said a staff member was involved in a serious incident which resulted in a fatality at its Dungourney operation this morning.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathy to his family. We are offering all the support available to those affected by this tragic accident,” the company said.

“At this time, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further, as the incident is the subject of an investigation by An Garda Síochána and the Health & Safety Authority.”

Irish Distillers confirmed that the company is co-operating fully with the investigations by both the HSA and the gardaí who will prepare a file on the matter for the Coroner’s Court.