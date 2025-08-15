Man (40s) dies in crash involving truck and motorcycle in Kerry

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 40s has died following a collision involving a truck and a motorcycle in Co Kerry on Friday.

The crash happened at Tieraclea, on the N69 on the Listowel side of Tarbert village at about 10am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been 105 deaths on Irish roads so far this year.

The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 9.45am and 10.15am on Friday morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.