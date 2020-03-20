Man in his 20s dies after two-vehicle collision in Co Louth

A man in his 20s has died in Co Louth after a collision involving a car and an articulated lorry on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the N2 near Collon at approximately 1.30pm.

The man in his 20s, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí closed off the road in both directions and diversions were put in place to allow forensic investigators to examine the scene of the collision.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are asking those with relevant camera footage, including dash cam, to make this available to them.