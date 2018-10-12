Man in 40s killed in road traffic incident in Butlerstown, Co Meath

A man in his 40s has been killed in a road traffic incident in Butlerstown, Co Meath.

The incident took place on Thursday shortly before 10.30pm. The man, a pedestrian on the road, was hit by a car on the R162 Navan to Nobber road.

The man was pronounced dead at the the scene and a post mortem is due to be carried out at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan. A man in his 20s was driving the car and was not injured.

The road was closed for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

It was the second road death in the country on Thursday. A 70-year-old man was killed in a separate road traffic incident in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. The incident took place shortly before 8pm on Thursday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far this year, 116 people have been killed on the roads, which is three less than the same period in 2017.