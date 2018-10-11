Man (70) killed following road traffic incident in Roscommon

A 70-year-old man has died following a road traffic incident in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening shortly before 8pm on Bridge Street in Strokestown.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the female driver of the car was not injured.

The N5 is closed at Bridge Street and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630.