Man fatally injured in Co Mayo farm accident

Two inquiries are underway following the death of a man in a farm accident in Co Mayo.

The incident occurred at Clogher, Claremorris on Saturday morning.

The man, who was in his early 50s, was part of a group that was making silage. He was fatally injured when he became caught under a baling machine.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival to Mayo University Hospital a short time later.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority, which investigates work place accidents, have opened separate inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

The victim has not been named pending the notification of relatives.