Man due in court after cannabis worth €200,000 seized in Dublin

Gardaí uncovered a quantity of cannabis herb worth €200,000 when they stopped a motorist in north Dublin on Friday.

The discovery was made at 6.15pm in Raheny as a result of ongoing investigations targeting serious organised crime activity in the Dublin region.

A man in his 40s was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Swords Garda Station.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Special Crime Task Force of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by officers from the Dublin region.

The man has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.