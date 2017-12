A man has died from injuries he sustained in a house fire in the North Strand area of Dublin on Friday night.

Gardaí from Mountjoy station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze in a house at Hibernian Avenue, Ossary Road in which the 78-year-old was injured.

The man, who was the only occupant of the property, was taken from the house but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Gardaí are examining the scene and initial investigations indicate that the fire was not a result of suspicious activity.