Man dies after fall in Comeragh Mountains

A man in his 40s has died after falling in a popular walking and climbing area in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

The man, who is from Co Tipperary, fell and incurred major injuries while walking at Mahon Falls on Sunday afternoon. The coast guard helicopter R117 had to airlift the man from the scene after attempts by the emergency services to move him proved too difficult.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment but died from his injuries. A postmortem is expected to take place today.

Mahon Falls Walk is a 4.7km lightly trafficked loop trail located near Lemybrien. Investigations are continuing. However, the death is being treated as a tragic accident.