Man charged over crystal meth import scheme in Cork

A man (48) has been remanded on bail after being charged following an investigation by gardaí and Customs officials into a crystal methamphetamine importation scheme in Cork.

Gardaí and Customs officers recovered 100g of crystal meth with a street value of €6,000 when they searched an apartment in the Barrack Street area of Cork city on Monday morning.

On Wednesday John Dunlea, a native of Bishopstown, but with an address at Barrack Street, Cork, was brought before a vacation sitting of Cork District Court in relation to the seizure.

Mr Dunlea was charged with two offences – possession of crystal meth and possession of crystal meth for sale or supply.

Det Garda Liam Finn of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Mr Dunlea made no reply to either charge after caution.

Insp Adrian Gamble said gardaí had no objection to bail for Mr Dunlea once certain conditions were met and Mr Dunlea’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said his client was willing to abide by the bail terms.

Judge John King remanded Mr Dunlea on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on October 3rd and made it a condition of his bail that he sign on daily at the Bridewell Garda station.

He also made it a condition of bail that Mr Dunlea reside at Barrack Street and that he abide by a curfew there between the hours of midnight and 8am.

He also ordered Mr Dunlea to surrender both Irish and American passports which he holds and to give an undertaking not to apply for any other travel documents which Mr Dunlea agreed to do.

He also made it a condition of bail that Mr Dunlea provide gardaí with a mobile telephone number at which he could be contacted at all times and Mr Dunlea agreed to do so.