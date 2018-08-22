Judicial system could make it easier for child abuse victims, Archbishop says

The judicial system could make it easier for victims of child sex abuse by priests and other clergy to come forward, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said.

Speaking at the World Meeting of Families pastoral congress at the RDS in Dublin, the Archbishop defended efforts by the Irish Catholic Church and his archdiocese in particular, to tackle abuse by Irish clergy saying that he has done more than just say sorry.

Archbishop Martin told a press conference that it was “sad” that he had to say repeatedly that factors that protected clerical abusers had to be addressed everywhere definitively.

The Irish authorities had “made extraordinary progress” with the introduction of mandatory reporting of allegations and that the church had developed “good relationships of trust” with police and health authorities.

“The numbers of those abused is immense and the numbers that have come forward is only a proportion of that and there are many people who are holding still in their own hearts the sadness of abuse,” he said.

Archbishop Martin raised concerns about difficulty around the low number of people who have come forward to speak out about abuse and how measures could be introduced to help them.

“Because of the system in our courts, it is not an easy thing for somebody to have to go and appear and tell their story in court or, even worse, to hear their story told by others,” said Archbishop Martin, who is president of the Vatican-backed World Meeting of Families. “There may be ways in which also the judicial system could make it easier for people to come forward.”

Overshadowed

Archbishop Martin was speaking at the first press conference of the pastoral congress of the Vatican-hosted World Meeting of Families that Pope Francis will attend on Saturday and Sunday.

The congress has been overshadowed by criticism of the Vatican’s handling of clerical sex abuse following a recent Pennsylvania grand jury report that found more than 300 priests abused more than 1,000 children in the US and allegations of abuse against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, emeritus archbishop of Washington, DC.

Teresa Kettelkamp, a former US police officer and a member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Ministers, said that she felt she had “failed” in light of the latest revelations of abuse.

“All of us — church leaders and probably all of us Catholics feel deep disappointment in what our church leaders and what they have failed to do. I do feel I am under judgment, maybe not on trial,” she said.

Ms Kettelkamp said it was “hard to hold your head up high when you have article after article, front page after front page about your fellow Catholics”.

“It is embarrassing, it is frustrating, it is sad. I have no words to defend our failures except we will try to do better,” she said.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who holds the Vatican role of prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, defended his decision not to attend the first ever women’s symposium at the World Meeting of Families, saying that it clashed with his attendance at the event with the pope after his arrival on Saturday.

‘Open to dialogue’

The Dubliner who refused to allow Irish president Mary McAleese, a vocal critic of the church, speak at a Vatican conference earlier this year to mark International Women’s Day was asked about the absence of Ms McAleese and other prominent Irish Catholics at the World Meeting of Families.

“I have always said to all groups of women: yes I am always open to dialogue and always open to enter into respective dialogue with everybody,” he said. “We don’t all have to agree with each other every time. We don’t all see the world and we don’t all see the future of the world or the changing culture of the world in the same way.”

Dr Mary Aiken, cyberpsychologist and a speaker at the conference, said her invite to the event was “not suppression” of women but “freedom of speech” and that she found it “a very inclusive experience”.

In response to criticism that Catholic LGBT group had not been made feel welcome at the World Meeting of Families, Archbishop Martin said he had met LGBT representatives at the RDS and that they were all welcome at a particular mass being held during the five-day conference.

Cardinal Farrell echoed his comments on being open to LGBT groups, adding: “We need to build bridges. We need to communicate. We need God to help us understand that we need to speak to each other, accept each other as children of God, as creatures of God. That is the message and that is what we hope to achieve.”